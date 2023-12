CHESTNUT HILL TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a card skimmer found on an ATM in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 11 around 1:15 p.m., troopers were called to an Exxon on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township for a skimming device found on an ATM.

Troopers did not say how long the card skimmer had been on the ATM before it was discovered.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.