CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbondale Police Department conducted a raid on Monday, where various drugs and even materials for explosives were recovered.

Chief Brian Bognatz of Carbondale Police Department says around 2:00 p.m., they raided a house on the 60 block of Shannon Street and arrested one person, Trevor Morris.

According to the criminal complaint, three children were removed from the house and there was marijuana and 13 improvised explosive devices recovered at the scene.

Morris said that he manufactured the devices as “a hobby” and, before he was arrested, was flushing marijuana, according to police reports.

Morris is being charged with multiple misdemeanors and felonies, including possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices, risking catastrophe, endangering the welfare of children and another person, and possession of marijuana.