CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lackawanna County man has been charged with sexually abusing two children.

According to the criminal complaint, 37-year-old Robert Siebecker was reported to have sexually abused two 11-year-old juvenile girls in Carbondale. Police say on March 20, the allegations were brought to their attention which lead to an investigation.

Officials note the victims told police Siebecker would touch them inappropriately underneath their clothing. Through investigation, police discovered Siebecker had a foot fetish and would try to put his private area on the girl’s feet, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say, during an interview with Siebecker he admitted to his actions but claimed he had a different fetish and the victims initiated first contact. As stated in the affidavit, Siebecker admitted to making mouth-to-mouth contact with one of the minors but claimed it was an accident.

Following the investigation, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office says they have charged Siebecker with indecent assault victims less than 13 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor related to sexual offenses, and corruption of minors related to sexual offenses.

Siebecker’s bail has been set to $50,000 and he is being held in Lackawanna County Prison.