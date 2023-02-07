PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500.

According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz.

Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would need to buy a $500 American Express gift card and give them the card information.

The victim followed the instructions and, police say, after giving the scammer(s) the card number the phone was disconnected.

State police say the victim did try to get back in contact but was unable to. The victim lost a total of $500 to the scammer(s).

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police at the Fern Ridge Barracks.