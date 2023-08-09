EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lawsuit has been filed against a business in Monroe County for reportedly selling unreliable cars.

According to Attorney General (AG) Michelle Henry, a lawsuit has been filed against 390 Auto Group LLC in Monroe County and the owner Elias Baladi, for selling vehicles without disclosing that the vehicles had major operational issues.

Attorney General Henry says, “390 Auto and Baladi advertised and mislead the customers into believing they were buying ‘quality automobiles at the best price possible.'”

“It was discovered that many of the vehicles that were being purchased were unreliable, did not pass inspection, and had serious engine and transmission issues,” stated AG Henry.

Officials state dealerships are required to inform their consumers of the issues with the car even if it is stated as sold as is.

“This is every used car buyer’s worst fear – paying thousands of dollars and realizing soon after that the vehicle is unusable,” said AG Henry.

Attorney General Henry mentions, the lawsuit asks the court to order the defendants to:

Pay restitution to all consumers who have suffered losses;

Permanently prohibit 390 Auto from selling motor vehicles in Pennsylvania; and

Pay civil penalties of $1,000 for each violation of the Consumer Protection Law and $3,000 for each violation involving a consumer age 60 or older.

As stated in the release, 390 Auto Group also allegedly falsely posted about the availability of vehicles and failed to use the compliant written agreements.

The Pennsylvania law prohibits dealers from selling cars they knew or should have known, had major problems, and are required to disclose the information before the sale, as mentioned by officials.

Officials note Repair facilities, dealers, or anyone else who may have information regarding the alleged business practices of 390 Auto Group or Elias Baladi should also contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection through their online website, email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or by calling 800-441-2555.