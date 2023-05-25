WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they are searching for the owner of a car that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in the Sam’s Club parking lot.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers are trying to locate Tatiana Delgado for questioning about her car being used in a hit-and-run incident.

Police say Delgado’s 2014 black Jeep Patriot struck a woman in the Sam’s Club parking lot on Sunday, May 21, and fled the scene. Officers stated the victim was launched into the air from the force of the impact and landed on the ground causing substantial injury.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Investigators say they have made several attempts to contact Delgado but have had no success.

If you are Tatiana, know her, or see her, contact Wilkes-Barre Township police by calling 570-606-4791 messaging their Facebook, or emailing Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.