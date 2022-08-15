EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire.

Once on scene investigators discovered that the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash in the Stroudsburg area.

As stated in the affidavit, reports stated the car went off exit 175, traveled down an embankment, and blew the front tire.

While driving on I-81 the second front tire blew out as the driver, later identified as Devonte Burns, 29, of Connecticut, was driving 75-80 mph, police say.

According to court papers, Burns failed to stop for police, causing troopers to use a pit maneuver to stop the car.

Troopers say they found Burns to be intoxicated with a Kalahari cup containing alcohol in the console of the car.

The affidavit notes, that Burns was driving with three childer ages 6, 8, and 9 in the back seat with no seatbelt and a front bumper “piled on top of them.”

Burns has been charged with child endangerment, fleeing police, driving under the influence, and reckless endangerment. Burns is also charged with fleeing the scene and traffic violations regarding the Monroe County crash.