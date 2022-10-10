Police lights at night in the city

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two people have been arrested after speeding on I-81 while possessing drugs.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 3 around 12:40 a.m. troopers pulled over a car speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone north on Interstate 81.

PSP stated they found Shandler Clerge, 21, and Leroy Harris, 20, both from Brooklyn, to be in possession of marijuana and other related drug paraphernalia.

Clerge has been charged with exceeding 55 mph, driving while suspended license, marijuana possession, and other related charges.

Harris has been charged with marijuana possession and other related charges.