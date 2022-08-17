NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County.

PSP states after further investigation it was found that the driver, a 34-year-old woman, of Minersville, was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The woman was taken into custody. State police are continuing to investigate.