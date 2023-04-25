PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an arrest was made after bystanders to a crash, held down an “erratic” driver, stopping him from fleeing before troopers arrived.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 21 around 4:00 p.m., an incident occurred where an “erratic” driver was seen traveling on PA Turnpike I-476.

The car swerved across both lanes then struck a barrier and guard rail, police said. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Milford, was removed from the car by bystanders and held down until troopers arrived at the scene, PSP stated.

The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries where he refused to take a blood test.