PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Businesses are coming to grips with a shooting at a shopping plaza near Pittston, one day after a woman was gunned down confronting a man rummaging through her car.

The victim survived the shooting which happened in broad daylight outside a nail salon. That shooting led to state and local police on an hours-long manhunt before they captured the suspect.

After an area-wide search, investigators say they have recovered the handgun believed to be used in the shooting. Workers at the two businesses closest to the shooting scene are relieved no one else was shot.

Inside Envy Nails, calm has replaced chaos following Wednesday afternoon’s shooting just outside their door.

“I just heard boom, boom. That’s it. And then I ran away,” said Quam Ha, manager at Envy Nails.

Salon manager Quan Ha says the victim had just left his business when she was shot.

Next door at T-Mobile, the retail associate manager heard and saw the commotion that followed. Still concerned for his safety the day after the shooting.

“I was hearing people freaking out from the building next door and then shortly thereafter we see all the police presence arrive and then we see the lady get carried out on a stretcher,” explained Alex, retail associate manager at T-Moblie.

He didn’t stay outside long, fearing there might be even more gunfire.

“I was honestly worried they might come here next so we went and hid in the back and we tried to stay down as low as we could,” Alex said.

State police readily admit the shopping plaza shooting could have been much worse and credit that it wasn’t because people in harm’s way sheltered in place.

“That’s why it’s important that people are made aware of it and they react to the officers’ commands and directions, stay inside and not be out there trying to do something to stop it on their own. We want everybody safe,” stated Master Tpr. Deanna Piekanski, from Troop P Wilkes-Barre.

Investigators say the accused shooter, 37-year-old Christopher Carmona from new york, gave no indication that Carmona and the victim knew each other.

He’s jailed without bail Thursday in Luzerne County Prison on charges including attempted homicide. Carmona has a hearing scheduled for June 15.

Meantime, the victim a 20-year-old Pittston woman underwent surgery Wednesday after she was shot twice.

Initially reported as “stable”, there is no update on her condition this evening. Eyewitness News has learned the victim’s identity but we are withholding her name for now