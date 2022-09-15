MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from the Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, a bus driver for the Stroudsburg Area North High School was arrested and is facing multiple charges including institutional sexual assault.

On Thursday, September 15, Christopher Ludwig, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested after the District Attorney’s Office received a report from Childline regarding Ludwig and his inappropriate contact with a student, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

As the press release reads, Ludwig was charged with several felony charges, which include institutional sexual assault, dissemination of sexual material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

According to D.A. Tonkin, Ludwig had contacted the minor through the social media app, Snapchat, and had indecent contact with the student, also transferring money through CashApp to the student as well.

Police say Ludwig was also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. He was arraigned on Wednesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Deborah Fischer and his bail was set at a monetary $350K.

Unable to post bail, Ludwig was remanded to the Pike County Prison.

“The reporting of strange behavior between adults and children can literally save a child,” stated D.A. Tonkin.

In a public release, D.A. Tonkin commended the Childline caller for reporting the behavior.

“I encourage anyone with information about child abuse to call Pennsylvania’s Childline at (877) 971-2141 so that it can be investigated,” D.A. Tonkin continued.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Ludwig at Pike County Central Court at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27 in front of MDJ Fischer.