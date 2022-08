BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police in Lackawanna County are investigating an incident where an unknown burglar stole approximately $3,000 worth of tools from a 70-year-old man.

Investigators said the burglar broke into the man’s house on Lewis Ct., Benton Township, sometime between October 2021 and June 3, 2022.

State police said a portable generator, pressure washer, and five other items were stolen from the man’s home.