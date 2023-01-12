EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Idaho college killing suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is back in court Thursday.

The 28-year-old is set to appear in Latah County court for a status hearing. Where his attorneys will tell the judge how they plan to move forward.

Kohberger is facing homicide charges in the murder of four University of Idaho college students, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, on November 13.

Law enforcement in Pennsylvania arrested Kohberger in his hometown of Chesnuthill Township, Monore County in the early hours of December 30.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. in Idaho, 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Eyewitness News will update you on the latest of the hearings once it is released.