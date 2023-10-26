WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two foster parents from Luzerne County were in court Thursday to face child abuse charges as the victim testified in court about the alleged horrific acts.

Prosecutors say Dana Williams, 57, and Sean Williams, 48, were supposed to take care of a 13-year-old boy and did everything but take care of him.

The victim testified Thursday in court that Sean Williams locked him in the basement and forced him to sleep on a concrete floor.

Investigators say this is one of the most horrific cases of child abuse they have ever seen. Thursday the 13-year-old boy came face-to-face with his alleged abusers.

“The truth is for a lot of children not only in Luzerne County but all over the world for these kids some of them the boogeyman is real,” Det Neil Murphy, Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce for the D.A.’s Office.

Luzerne County investigators say that a 13-year-old boy in Luzerne County, Sean Williams is the boogeyman. Williams and his wife Dana Williams were arrested in September at their Forty-Fort home for allegedly abusing the boy. They were his foster parents the boy described the alleged abuse he suffered, mainly at the hands of Sean Williams.

“He hit me with a thick blue stick I was bleeding. He also hit me in my private parts with a metal screw. It hurt me for days,” the boy described with his voice getting louder, pointing his finger at Williams seated only 6 feet away.

“I mean I commend his bravery. I can’t imagine facing the accused like he had to today. I’m sitting there and listening unfortunately he had to go through it for so long. He was very strong and very brave and that’s all I could have asked for. Thankfully the defendant is facing what he’s done,” said Carly Levandoski, Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney

A district judge ruled there was enough evidence to send him to court for possible trial. His wife Dana waived a single count of endangering the welfare of a child in court. She had no comment. But her attorney says she was unaware of the alleged abuse committed by her husband.

“She was shocked because she was not aware if anything was going on there. Because of course nothing has been proven yet. But if anything was going on in that house she was utterly shocked. She was completely very upset,” said Attorney Tom Sundmaker, who represents Dana Williams.

On July 20, officers were called to the 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort, near the police station, when Luzerne County Children and Youth Services advised them of a missing foster child at the Williams’ home after several unannounced visits were made and the child was not seen.

“This is one of the more disturbing cases that I’ve seen. To think about how the children are being treated by the people charged with their custody,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Through further investigation, it was learned Sean and Dana would keep the victim isolated in the basement for hours, at times weeks, denying him food and water for days, and physically abusing him including strangulation, police say.

Attorney Sundmaker told me that Dana Williams is angry at her husband for this situation. Both are headed to court for possible trial. Investigators say there were two other children in that Forty-Fort house at the time of this alleged abuse. Charges have not been filed in connection with those children.