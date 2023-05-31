GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A bomb squad was on the scene of an apartment building in Girardville Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say state police and fire units were called to West Main Street in Girardville around 3:00 p.m. for a possible bomb in an apartment building.

Chief Frank Zangari from the Girardville Fire Company says police and fire units arrived on the scene and located the device. A bomb squad was then called in from Reading to detonate the bomb. Two detonations were performed according to investigators and a second device was believed to have been found.

Chief Zangari says law enforcement officials are investigating the second device at this time.

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene notes West Main Street between Line and Richard Street is closed to traffic as the bomb squad operates.

The bomb squad is still responding to this incident as of 8:00 p.m.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest details as they are made available.