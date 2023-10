LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have identified the body that was found in Montour County Friday afternoon.

According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy was completed on Saturday on the male body that was found on Creek Road in Liberty Township.

Officials say the male has been identified as 19-year-old Kevin Cragle from Williamsport Area.

The Montour County Coroner notes the manner of death is homicide.