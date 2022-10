CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a BMW was taken on a test drive in Monroe County and was never returned.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, between September 9 and October 9, the owner of Old Brand Auto in Gilbert, allowed a suspect to take a BMW 328ix for a test drive.

PSP says the suspect never returned with the BMW valued at $10,000.

State police are actively investigating.