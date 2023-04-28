BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Police Department advised the community on Friday of multiple ongoing scams appearing to involve the department, as well as county and federal agencies.

According to Bloomsburg police, the specifics of these scams often change but, the basic premise is often always the same. Police say the scammers will use “spoof apps” or “ghost dialers” to call or text individuals and pretend to be the Bloomsburg Police.

Law enforcement says these calls usually come up on the caller ID as Bloomsburg Police with the 570-784-4155 number.

Investigators say the scammers are identifying themselves as police officers, usually using the name of a legitimate Bloomsburg Police officer, and telling callers they have active warrants. Experts say the scammers will often use scare tactics to convince the caller to drive to their bank to withdraw a large sum of money.

According to police, the scammers will then send the victims to one or more stores in the area that sell Green Dot cards or prepaid gift cards. They are often on the phone the entire time, or in constant contact with the caller during these scams. Once the gift cards are purchased the scammers will ask for the barcode numbers from the cards, at which point they will take your money with no way of tracing it or any ability to get that money back, and the victims are often told not to say anything until the “warrant” has been paid.

The Bloomsburg Police Department is advising everyone they will not request money, credit card information, Green Dot Cards, or gift cards, over the phone to pay for a warrant. There are no legitimate government agencies that will require you to pay with a gift card or Green Dot card, and they most certainly will not remain on the phone with you while you do this, police say.

If you’re getting these calls and questioning their legitimacy, police say to look up the number of the police department or agency claiming to call you, contact the department or agency directly, and confirm whether or not they are attempting to contact you.