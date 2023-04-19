SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bethlehem man was sentenced Monday for arson that took place in 2018.

According to court papers, Jody Tighe was convicted on two counts of aggravated arson and sentenced on Monday, April 17 to four to eight years in prison for each count to be served concurrently, followed by two years of probation for recklessly endangering another person.

Eyewitness News originally reported the fire igniting in the 600 block of Willow Street, which displaced seven residents, including one police officer who was living in the home at the time.

Court papers say as part of his sentencing, Tighe was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is not allowed to have any contact with the victims and he must abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Court documents say Tighe was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims in the amount of $17,637.52.