EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU)— A Berwick man has been sentenced to prison for aggravated identity theft in a mail fishing scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said on Thursday, 39-year-old Justin William Davis, of Berkwick, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for aggravated identity theft in a mail fishing scheme.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam individuals involved in the scheme used improvised devices to pull mail from United States Post Office boxes in order to steal checks and other valuable instruments.

Attorney Karam said they were then “washed” (a chemical fluid is utilized to erase the ink) and re-written to reflect a new recipient and a higher cash amount, before being cashed or deposited into bank accounts of co-conspirators for later personal use.

Attorney Karam says from around August 19, 2021, through November 2, 2021, Davis arranged the ‘fishing’ scheme using groups of associates that he paid to go into different banks throughout Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties to cash checks for him.

Davis cleaned and fraudulently used about 70 checks totaling $49,148.48, Attorney Karam notes.

U.S. Officials say because Davis committed these crimes while serving a term of supervised release from a prior criminal case, the judge sentenced Davis to a consecutive 2-year term in prison, due to the violation, which resulted in a total sentence of 4 years in prison