BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Monroe County man following a CyberTipLine report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was investigated.

According to a police criminal complaint, PSP Computer Crime Task Force investigated a Yahoo, Inc. email address that was reported to the NCMEC CyberTipLine for sending files containing child pornography.

Troopers say the file sent through the Yahoo email address contained child pornography with a victim around six to eight years of age.

As the release reads, Yahoo, Inc. provided the I.P. address and name of the account associated with the email address which was Christopher Dittman, 47, of Bartonsville.

State police say on September 20, a search warrant was executed in the 1100 block of Mattioli Road, in Pocono Township, where numerous electronic devices belonging to Dittman were taken and forensically examined.

According to law enforcement, numerous files containing pictures and videos of male and female child victims, ages 4-10 years old performing sexual acts were found on Dittman’s laptop.

Officials say Christopher Dittman was taken into custody on Friday and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Kristina Anzini. Dittman’s bail was set at $50,000, which he was unable to pay and he was remanded to Monroe County Prison.

Dittman faces felony charges of sexual abuse of children, child pornography possession, child pornography dissemination, and criminal use of a communication facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 1 at 10:00 a.m.