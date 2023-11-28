TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County say a call from a bank employee stopped a woman from losing nearly $20,000 in an attempted wire fraud scheme.

Troopers say they were called about an attempted theft on November 22 around 1:30 p.m. They say a woman from Tobyhanna Township was contacted on her computer about an alleged virus.

The woman called a phone number given to her from what police say was a fraudulent pop-up window and was told to go to her bank and withdraw $19,800 to pay for items that were purchased through fraudulent use of her bank card.

Police say the woman went to her bank, withdrew the cash, and returned home. That’s when an employee of the bank contacted her to make sure everything was ok, the victim told police. She explained to the bank employee what had occurred and the employee recommended she return the money and contact the police.

“No one is going to call you and ask for funds to fix your computer, or pay for crimes against you,” Pennsylvania State Police warned in a media release.

They say if the public has any questions concerning potential fraud to contact local or state police.