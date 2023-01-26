BRIAR CREEK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found sleeping with the engine running and several bags of meth inside the car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December 2022 around 12:49 a.m., troopers saw a car parked in the 2100 block of West Front Street in Columbia County with the engine running and a sleeping driver.

Police say they woke up the 46-year-old driver and seized several bags of suspected methamphetamine from her wallet.

The woman showed signs of drug impairment troopers said and she was transported to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital for a chemical test.

PSP Bloomsburg is continuing to investigate the incident.