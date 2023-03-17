CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is being charged after allegedly causing extensive injuries to an 18-month-old baby while babysitting.

According to the criminal complaint, 19-year-old Kassius Lovett Grant, from Carbondale, is facing charges for allegedly pushing an 18-month-old baby into a crib face-first causing the baby to have extensive injuries throughout their body.

Police say on March 1 they received a call from Wayne County Memorial Hospital for an 18-month-old with multiple fractures, two collapsed lungs, and a vast amount of facial injuries.

The mother said she received a call from Grant, her babysitter, who said her child was being taken to the hospital because he fell and injured his face, police say.

The City of Carbondale Police Department said Grant was located in a home on Belmont Street hiding in the closet.

Investigators say Grant was taken into custody and interviewed.

Officers say Grant admitted he was smoking marijuana in the apartment and the baby kept coming into the room. He told police he did not want the child in there while he was smoking.

Grant admitted he pushed the baby from behind face-first into the crib when they wouldn’t leave, police say.

As of March 8, the affidavit stated the baby was still in the hospital with rib fractures on the right side, broken ribs on the left, an injury to the back, two collapsed lungs, a gash on the back of the neck, and swelling/bruising to the face.

Grant is being charged with aggravated assault to a child less than 13, aggravated assault to a child less than six, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Grant is being held in the Lackawanna County Prison on a $400,000 cash bail.