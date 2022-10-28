SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he attempted to leave the scene of an crash after hitting a woman with a baby in a stroller Thursday.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. officers responded to Cedar Avenue and East Elm Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

On the scene, police said multiple witnesses saw a woman, later identified as Miriam Palaguache, pushing a baby in a stroller when she was hit by a car. Palaguache was able to push the stroller out of the way just before she was hit.

Near the crash, an officer had a man in custody, identified as Juan Luis Medina-Cruz, 57, of Scranton who was unable to stand on his own and had the smell of alcohol coming from his mouth, police stated.

As stated in the affidavit, a witness showed investigators video footage from a security camera that revealed the car, allegedly driven by Medina-Cruz, hit Palaguache as she was walking in the crosswalk, after which, Medina-Cruz tried to flee the scene.

A second witness told police he saw Medina-Cruz try to leave the scene of the crash and he, along with another bystander, were able to stop and hold Medina-Cruz until officers arrived, according to court papers.

Palaguache suffered a hip injury that requires surgery, along with multiple abrasions to her face and wrist, police wrote in their report.

Medina-Cruz has been charged with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, accidents involving personal injury, and reckless driving. Police say DUI charges are pending on B.A.C. results.