OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY— Police say a Lycoming County couple was arrested for trying to break into a condemned apartment while their 2-year-old child was in the car.

The Old Lycoming Township Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress and upon arriving on the scene, police say they witnessed Brandon Putman and Colleen Mattison attempting to climb a ladder into an open second-story window.

During a police interview, as stated in the release, Mattison said they were trying to break into the apartment to gather their belongings. According to Mattison, the couple and their child had been evicted from the property due to it being condemned by Old Lycoming Township.

Officers said they later learned the couple brought their child with them and left the baby in the parked vehicle. Officers found the child safe inside the couple’s car.

Both Putman and Mattison were arrested and charged with attempted burglary, criminal trespass, and

endangering the welfare of children. They have since been released on a $15,000 unsecured bail.