DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching ATV and dirt bike riders who have been driving “erratically” between cars across roadways in Luzerne County.

According to the Duryea Police Department, on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., officers monitoring traffic on Coxton Road and Main Street when they saw an ATV and a dirt bike.

Police say once the riders saw the officer sitting in the area, they both pulled out in front of oncoming traffic at a high speed almost causing a crash.

Officers put on their emergency lights and sirens and the riders ignored them, continuing to swerve all over the roadway erratically. The rider also did wheelies in traffic and went through multiple red lights, stated officers.

Investigators noted receiving a message from a concerned citizen who also observed the same ATVs on Coxton Road. The citizens claimed they saw the same ATVs passing vehicles and driving erratically in the wrong lane.

If anyone can identify the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Duryea Police Department at 570-457-1721 ext 1