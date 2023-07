WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for several ATV riders after the group allegedly fled from police in Luzerne County.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Saturday, July 8, the riders pictured fled from officers at a Wilkes-Barre gas station.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Officers did not mention what the riders were wanted for at this time.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Anyone with information on the identities of these six individuals is asked to contact Officer Morris at 570-208-1052.