RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he fled the scene of an ATV crash where a child was ejected.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 5 around 1:47 p.m., an ATV driving on the PA Turnpike Commission property on Tower Road was asked to stop by police.

PSP said the driver, a 27-year-old man from Scranton, failed to stop and fled the area then crashed into a guardrail.

The impact of the crash caused one passenger, a 9-year-old girl from Scranton, to be ejected off the ATV and land on Newton Road, police stated. The man then allegedly fled the scene on the ATV, abandoning the passenger.

There is currently no word if any injuries were sustained in the crash.

The suspect was later arrested by state police for the incident and charges were filed through the district court.