SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce former Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney Corey Kolcharno, charged for exchanging sexual favors for legal services, has been suspended.

Pennsylvania State Police, with the cooperation of the PA Attorney General’s Office, conducted an investigation dating back to 2013.

As of Tuesday, officials approved the temporary suspension of Kolcharno from the practice of law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Kolcharno is accused of sexually violating four women at various locations in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties while he was representing them, their significant others, or family members, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say the investigation determined all four women were subjected to sexual exploitation when Kolcharno would demand sexual services from them in exchange for payment.

The investigation determined in most cases, Kolcharno would first speak with the women on their legal matters, next he would compliment them on their looks and if the victims did not refuse his advances, he would request nude photos or worn undergarments instead of payment for legal services, as stated in the affidavit.

Kolcharno began practicing law in 2001 and worked as the Assistant District Attorney in Lackawanna County from 2005-2011.