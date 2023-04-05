MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday night, a man was sentenced to time in prison after a 2022 attempted theft in Clinton County.

State police say 48-year-old Daniel Elroy Powell, from Mifflin County, was sentenced to the maximum sentence of seven years in state prison on Tuesday morning for an August 2022 burglary.

Troopers explain charges were filed after Powell was found at Peters Marine around 7:00 p.m. on August 27, 2022.

Powell allegedly entered a business-owned storage building attempting to steal a motorcycle and caused over $3,000 worth of damage to Peters Marine property, according to PSP.

Imposed by Clinton County President Judge Craig P. Miller, the sentencing allows Powell to be eligible for parole after a year and was ordered to pay reimbursement to the victim.