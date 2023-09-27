PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men entered D’s Diner in Plains Township in the early hours on Monday morning in an attempt to steal the skills machines in the back of the restaurant.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25, two white men entered D’s Diner in the 580 block of East Main Street, Plains Township, in an attempt to take two skills machines located in the back of the diner, while it was still open for business.

Formerly known as “Eddie’s Place,” located above “Lispi’s Lounge,” the diner is open 24 hours and has been a staple in the area for many years.

After the two men walked through the front door they went directly to the back room to the machines and immediately pretended to play them.

One man disappears out of the camera frame for a moment and reappears with what seems to be a crowbar, in an attempt to smash the camera. However, he only manages to knock the camera out of view.

The owner, Dan Demellier, says he can’t believe the two men attempted this while the diner was still open.

“It’s just crazy to come into a business that’s open, move the cameras, have a lookout guy, and try to move the machines. It’s crazy,” said Demellier.

Demellier said in the security footage you can see both men walk through the front door and then see them pretending to play the skills machine.

According to Demellier, three weeks earlier a man and a woman also came into the diner and stole money from the machines by “unbolting” the top of the game, taking money out, and bolting it back together.

“Also, one month prior, their trailer parked out back, used to deliver and pick up supplies for the diner was stolen,” added Demellier.

Demellier says of the two men, after one of them tried to break the camera, you can still see the two men in the left-hand corner of the screen, who then pull out a pair of bolt cutters from under their clothes in an attempt to cut the locks on the machines.

After the two men were at the games for around eight minutes, the staff started to get suspicious of the two and scared them away. The men left after their failed attempts and the owner has since moved the machines which makes it easier for the staff to monitor them.