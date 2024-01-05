LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are being charged after an assault resulted in victims sustaining serious injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 4, troopers were called to a residence on West Bertsch Street in Lansford Borough, for a report of an altercation.

Through further investigation, police said they determined a verbal fight occurred that turned

physical, resulting in serious injury.

As a result, two people, who both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a 37-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were both charged.

The two are charged with the following:

Strangulation

Aggravated assault

Simple assault

Harassment and terroristic threats

PSP noted the crime was an isolated incident and there is no threat to community members.