ASHLEY BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are investigating a two hit and run to two parked cars.

According to Ashley Borough Police, they are investigating a hit-and-run to two parked cars in the area of 15 North Main Street in Ashley on Sunday night around 11:30.

Police say one of the parked vehicles sustained heavy damage to the front end and was pushed back around 25 feet onto the sidewalk.

A press release states, that a witness described the vehicle involved in the hit and run as an older model pick-up truck, either black or blue in color. The vehicle should also have noticeable front-end damage and was seen fleeing onto North Main Street toward Wilkes-Barre City.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Ashley Borough Police at 570-822-6995.