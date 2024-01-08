EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arson investigation leads to a man’s arrest for DUI, police say.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on December 30 around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Cherry Lane Road for a car fire, that was later deemed to be arson.

While investigating the incident, police said they pulled over a car, driven by Jeffrey Gangell, 46, from Mount Pocono, who matched the description of the arson suspect.

During the stop, officers stated they discovered Gangell was intoxicated while operating the car.

Gangell was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. At this time the Pocono Township Police Detectives are conducting a separate investigation into the arson.