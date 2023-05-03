SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives are issuing arrest warrants for four men allegedly involved in a Scranton shooting that left one dead in March.

Detective Robert Brenzel states Travis Lanzo, 29, was identified as the suspect who shot the victim, David John Deshler, of Scranton, in the head in the area of Shultz Court between Mulberry and Linden Streets on March 12.

Travis Lanzo

According to the Scranton Police Department, Deshler died later at the hospital from his injuries.

Lanzo is being charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and flight to avoid apprehension.

Police say Lanzo has not been arrested. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Scranton Police Detective Bureau at 570-348-4139.

Gaskins, Smith, and Ortiz

David Gaskins, 35, Jonathan Smith, 33, and Noah Diemetri Ortiz, 24, are in custody in Lackawanna County Prison awaiting arraignment on criminal homicide charges for their involvement in the shooting.