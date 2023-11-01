STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have issued arrest warrants for multiple teens’ alleged involvement in a shooting that injured another teen.

According to Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on Thursday, September 28 officers were called to Lehigh Valley-Pocono Hospital, for a report of an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim stated he was shot in the area of 2nd Street in Stroudsburg and officers said they searched the area, locating several spent .45 caliber shell casings and one spent bullet fragment. The victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes in it, including one in the front windshield, police noted.

Detectives stated through further investigation it was learned the victim met with a man, Chase Nathaniel Uhler, 17, from Stroudsburg, in a parking lot to sell him marijuana. The two made an exchange and the victim saw several males wearing masks, and at least one holding a firearm, approaching his car, as stated in the release.

The victim began to drive away when one of the suspects in the ski mask began shooting at his vehicle, police said.

Officers said they learned this was a planned robbery in which five suspects participated. One suspect was identified as Uhler, and the other four were identified as Unique Johnson, Louis Arroyo, a juvenile male, and an unidentified male, according to the release.

Investigators stated, as a result of the investigation, interviews, and evidence, arrest warrants were obtained for the following individuals involved in this incident:

Chase Nathaniel Uhler has an active warrant for his arrest and has been charged with the following:

Attempted Criminal Homicide

Conspiracy to commit Criminal Homicide

Conspiracy to commit Robbery

Attempted Robbery

Attempted Aggravated Assault

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault-

Conspiracy to commit Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking

Louis Arroyo, a 17-year-old from Stroudsburg, has an active arrest warrant for his arrest and has been charged with the following:

Attempted Criminal Homicide

Conspiracy to commit Criminal Homicide

Conspiracy to commit Robbery

Attempted Robbery

Attempted Aggravated Assault

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault

Conspiracy to commit Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking

Unique Kaheem Johnson, an 18-year-old from Stroudsburg, has been arrested and charged with the following:

Attempted Criminal Homicide

Conspiracy to commit Criminal Homicide

Conspiracy to commit Robbery

Attempted Robbery

Attempted Aggravated Assault

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault

Conspiracy to commit Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking

Johnson was arrested on the warrant on October 30 at the Stroudsburg High School. Bail was denied. He is currently incarcerated at the Monroe County Correction Facility.

Arroyo and Uhler are still at large and considered armed and dangerous. The public should not approach these individuals and should immediately call 911.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or this incident is asked to call 570-992-9911 to speak to an officer or to contact Detective Christian Capone via email at ccapone@sarpd.com.