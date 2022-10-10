OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Lycoming Township police have issued a felony arrest warrant for 54-year-old Timothy Wayne Berry.

Police say Berry has been charged with multiple counts of felony forgery and theft by deception after cashing counterfeit checks in multiple area banks throughout September 2022.

According to police, Berry, whose last known address is in Alexandria, Virginia, is wanted for similar charges in several other states.

Anyone with information on Berry’s location is asked to contact Old Lycoming Township police.