One in custody, another wanted in 2020 Williamsport homicide case.

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced on March 4 they have issued an arrest warrant for a man allegedly involved in a 2020 shooting that left one dead.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, 22-year-old Rocellus Zimear Carter was involved in a fatal shooting on October 5, 2020.

On the day of the shooting, officers say they were dispatched to 667 Campbell St. for a report of a shooting victim.

First responders say they arrived on the scene and found Semaj Mozee suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen. Mozee was later taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say Carter and 21-year-old Seneca Mitchell Jr. confronted Mozee at the door, shot him, and fled the scene.

Mitchell Jr. was arrested on March 1 for his alleged involvement in the shooting according to police.

Carter has been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder, 2nd-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, and other related offenses.

Anyone with information regarding Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.