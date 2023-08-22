LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say a tractor-trailer crash lead them to quantities of meth seized.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 7:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of State Route 973 for a crash involving a tractor-trailer that rolled over, blocking the highway.

Police on the scene said the driver, Deangelo Colen, refused to answer questions, and a search warrant was obtained by investigators for the vehicle.

While searching officers say they found a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the tractor-trailer.

Colen was arrested and taken to the Lycoming County Prison. At this time, Colen faces multiple drug charges and traffic violations.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause to determine if Colen had been under the influence at the time of the crash.