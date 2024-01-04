WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after he fled the scene of a shooting in Wilkes-Barre that left one person injured.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Scott Street for a report of a fight between two men.

While responding to the scene, officers said they were advised shots were fired and the suspect fled the area.

Police say on the scene they found the victim standing on the sidewalk where he was transported to a medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through further investigation, detectives stated the suspect was identified as Albert Augustus Richards Jr. who was later arrested and charged with assault and other related offenses.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Detective Division and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lt Matt Stash with the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division at 570-208-0911.