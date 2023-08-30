HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested a man after he was allegedly found purchasing numerous illegal guns in the Luzerne County area.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., multiple investigators arrested Cesar Hiciano-Rivera for purchasing numerous illegal guns, known as “straw purchases.”

Through further investigation, it was discovered that Hiciano-Rivera had made several purchases of guns for convicted felons or persons who are not allowed to legally possess weapons.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Officers note any information obtained from outside sources that were not released by the Hazleton City Police should be considered “unofficial.”