WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made in a Williamsport shooting that left one man injured.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 800 block of Elmira Street for a reported shooting.

Police say on scene they found the suspect, Curtis Love, 34, who was in possession of a gun, and a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and torso.

Love was quickly placed in custody and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Williamsport police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Agt. Christopher Salisbury 570-327-7593.