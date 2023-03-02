WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man believed to be involved in a Williamsport homicide that left one man dead.

According to the Williamsport Police Department, 21-year-old Seneca Mitchell was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in an October 2020 homicide incident.

Police stated on October 5, 2020, around 12:00 a.m. officers were called to the 660 block of Campbell Street for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers said they found the victim, Semaji Mozee, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen in the bathroom of the home. Mozee was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As stated in the release, Mitchell confronted Mozee at the front of the house with a gun, shot him, and fled the scene.

Mitchell has been charged with criminal homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, and other related charges.