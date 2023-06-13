WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Marshals task force announced they arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a Wilkes-Barre shooting that left one man injured.

According to United States Marshal William Pugh, investigators arrested Julio Rivas, a 34-

year-old Wilkes-Barre man, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On May 25, the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department investigated a shooting in 120 block of Academy Street near the New Flow Barber Shop.

As a result of their investigation, detectives issued an arrest warrant charging Rivas with aggravated assault and related offenses.

On Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., members of the task force located and arrested Rivas in the 10 block of Elizabeth Street in Wilkes-Barre without incident.

Rivas was turned over to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department for processing and arraignment.