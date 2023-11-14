SOUTH CANAAN TWP., WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce they made an arrest in the homicide investigation of a 3-month-old baby.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday troopers received a tip from the Wayne County Children and Youth Services regarding a 3-month-old boy who was brain-dead and not going to survive.

The victim was taken to Geisinger-Danville and pronounced dead around 5:00 p.m. Monday. It was determined that the cause of death appeared to be shaken baby syndrome, police stated.

As a result of the investigation, troopers said they arrested Michael Alexander Crowl, 26, of Lake Ariel. PSP noted Crowl was the last person caring for the victim before the incident.

Crowl was taken to the Wayne County Prison and charges have been filed through the district court.