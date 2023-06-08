SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say they made an arrest in an investigation where a car was stolen in New Jersey and found in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday officers were called to the 1400 block of Linden Street for a reported stolen car. Police later learned the car was stolen in South Bound Brook, New Jersey the night before.

Investigators at the South Bound Brook New Jersey Police Department told Scranton police the victim said her car was stolen from her house at approximately 6:45 a.m. The victim reported she had Apple Air Pods inside the car, along with a purse and other items.

Detectives said they learned of a possible location of the suspect and once in the area saw a man matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Tsepiso Mpela Thompson, 23, of New Jersey.

Thompson was placed under arrest and the victim’s stolen Apple Air Pods were located with

his belongings. During an interview, Thompson admitted to driving the stolen vehicle from South Boundbrook, New Jersey to the Scranton area Wednesday morning.

Police are charging Thompson with receiving stolen property, and theft.