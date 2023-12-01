SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in connection to the investigation of a “suspicious” death that occurred this week in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday officers were called to the 1000 block of Luke Avenue for a reported unresponsive 50-year-old woman who was in a bed with blood all over the bedroom.

Police say once on the scene, a strong odor of natural gas was noticed inside the home and they found a woman lying on her back with severe face and head trauma. Officers said there was blood all over the house including the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen floor.

As stated in the affidavit, there was a large knife blade discovered on the kitchen counter with blood and bloody fingerprints on the blade. Police noted the gas from the stove was left on causing the smell to fill the home.

A confidential witness who called 911 told investigators that a man identified as Donnell Brunson, 55, of Taylor, was the victim’s boyfriend and spent time at the apartment.

Video surveillance from the surrounding area of Luke Avenue was reviewed and police determined Brunson’s car left the victim’s apartment Wednesday around 4:36 p.m.

Investigators said they went on a search for Brunson and he was located Thursday at a campsite in Lackawanna County and was found injured and bleeding. Police believe Brunson’s injuries are consistent with the evidence located at the crime scene.

Brunson was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated assault.