SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a suspect they say was involved in a shooting at a Scranton nightclub.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday state police arrested Clifford Klaiber, of Scranton, in relation to a shooting that occurred at the Castle Night Club on January 1 around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities are charging Klaiber with discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, not to possess a firearm, and reckless endangerment of another person.

Klaiber was placed in the Lackawanna County Prison on a $100,00 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 28.